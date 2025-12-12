IPL faces another setback after star players exit

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Indian Premier League. — Reuters

Following star cricketers' exit, the Indian Premier League (IPL) faced another setback with its brand value falling by 20% in 2025 due to geopolitical tensions in the region, Indian media reported.

According to Times of India, the brand value of the league fell by 20% to $9.6 billion from $12 billion, leaving the franchise Mumbai Indians at $108 million with a drop of 9% in the brand value.

Similarly, the franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore witnessed a 10% decline, and Chennai Super Kings’ brand value dropped by 24%, while Sunrisers Hyderabad's value reduced by 34% compared to last year.

The Rajasthan Royals witnessed a massive decrease in their value, with 35% drop.

Earlier, three IPL players, including South Africa’s Faf du Plessis, England's Moeen Ali, and Australia's Glenn Maxwell, had parted their ways with IPL 2026, and two of them announced their participation in the PSL.

Faf du Plessis, while announcing his separation from IPL, termed it a “big decision”.

In a post on Instagram, he had said: "It's a big decision, and one that comes with a lot of gratitude when I look back."

Expressing gratitude for the support of his teammates, coaches, and support staff during his 14-year stint in the IPL, du Plessis said that it was time for him to take on a "new challenge".

"This year, I've chosen to take on a new challenge and will be playing in the upcoming PSL season," he added.

Separately, Moeen, who has previously featured in the Pakistan Super League when he represented former champions Multan Sultans in the 2020 and 2021 editions, expressed his eagerness to rejoin the league.

Moeen stated that the PSL, since its advent in 2016, has "earned a reputation for top-level T20 cricket", featuring close competition and talented players.