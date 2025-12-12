Pakistan women's football team to make historic debut in Fifa Football Series

Pakistan's Mariam Mahmood (third from left) celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates during their AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers Group D match against Kyrgyzstan on July 5, 2025. — AFC

For the first time, the Pakistan women’s football team will directly participate in a Fifa event, marking a significant milestone for the country’s sporting history.

The participation comes under the Fifa Football Series — an initiative introduced by Fifa President Gianni Infantino. The Series includes national teams that do not qualify for the Fifa World Cup, which is held every four years.

President of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), Mohsin Gilani, expressed his delight at Pakistan’s inclusion in the Women’s Fifa Series.

He described it as a “historic moment” for Pakistan football, noting that while the national team has competed in Fifa qualifying rounds in the past, this will be the first time Pakistan directly takes part in a Fifa event. He said he is deeply grateful to the Fifa President for the opportunity.

Gilani added that the event will inspire young footballers across the country, saying that seeing Pakistan’s flag fly at a Fifa event will be a major achievement for him as PFF President. He said the development has renewed hope for a “bright and promising future” for football in Pakistan, calling it the beginning of greater progress ahead.

Pakistan’s women’s team currently stands at 154 in the Fifa Women’s World Ranking out of 198 teams. For the 2026 Women’s Fifa Series, Fifa has placed Pakistan in the Ivory Coast group, though the match schedule — including opponents and dates — has yet to be announced.