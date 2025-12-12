Diddy plots billion-dollar lawsuit against 50 Cent's Netflix doc: Report

50 Cent's new Netflix documentary 'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' has become Netflix's top show

Diddy is planning his retaliation against his arch nemesis 50 Cent from behind bars, according to reports.

Media Take Out reported on December 8 that the Bad Boy Records founder and his family are preparing a whopping billion-dollar defamation lawsuit against Netflix over Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s new documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. According to insiders, the Bad Boy Records founder is plotting the “biggest defamation lawsuit in U.S. history.”

The report follows the explosive success of Netflix’s most-watched documentary, executive produced by 50 Cent, which has ignited allegations and conspiracy theories about Diddy’s personal and professional life. The four-part series has pulled in more than 25 million streams and sparked a flurry of unverified claims — including accusations that Diddy abused women, assaulted male staff, forced the Notorious B.I.G.’s family to cover funeral costs and even slapped his mother, Janice Combs.

As the documentary gained traction online, key figures pushed back. Representatives for Biggie’s estate told MTO the funeral allegation is “completely false,” calling the suggestion inaccurate and unsubstantiated. Janice Combs’ team also rejected the claims about mistreatment as “deeply hurtful” and “fabricated.”

Sources close to Diddy argue the documentary relies on unreliable interviews and misleading narratives. One insider told MTO, “This documentary was made to assassinate his character. It isn’t journalism — it’s entertainment.” They believe the project crosses from sensational storytelling into outright defamation.

Behind the scenes, the Combs family has tapped a powerhouse legal firm and is seeking at least $1 billion in damages — a figure insiders say could grow if Netflix refuses to retract certain claims. If filed, the case could surpass the high-profile $750 million settlement tied to the 2020 election, signaling just how far the family is prepared to go.

For now, Netflix stands by the series while 50 Cent fuels the conversation online. And fans are left waiting to see whether this docuseries turns into one of Hollywood’s biggest legal battles yet.