How did Erika Kirk & Candace Owens meet? Find out what Megyn Kelly reveals

Megyn Kelly revealed her behind-the-scenes efforts to arrange a meeting between Erika Kirk and Candace Owens, hoping for a détente, in a Tuesday podcast on her show, The Megyn Kelly Show.

Kelly, a former Fox News star and current host of The Megyn Kelly Show, revealed that "many of my viewers have been wondering why I haven't said anything given my previous statements about Erika, and the reason is that I have been working behind the scenes to try to foster a détente between them.”

Podcaster Owens has made buzz on social media since the fatal September 10 tragic incident of shooting that killed the 31-year-old Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

She alleged earlier that his activist group, Turning Point USA, which Erika Kirk is now running as the chair and CEO, played a role in the killing.

In this backdrop, Kelly believes she helped broker a meeting between Erika Kirk and Candace Owens to cool tensions between them.

How did Megyn Kelly reach out to Kirk & Owens for a meeting?

It was Erika Kirk who reached out to Kelly and Owens, seeking a meeting that could possibly take the form of a livestreamed, on-air debate either in Arizona or Tennessee, as reported by The Post.

Upon this, Kelly agreed to the arrangement and discussed the matter with Owens.

Why did the on-camera meeting never happen?

The publication quoted that Owens was on board with either having Kelly be the host or potentially facilitating a one-on-one conversation, which eventually took place on Monday, December 15, 2025.

What followed after that was Owens and Erika Kirk ending up on a private meet, a one-on-one sit-down, with Kirk traveling to Owens’ home state of Tennessee.

However, Kelly didn’t mention what actually was discussed between the two of them. Only to acknowledge that there were “some roadblocks.”

Instead, she tossed the ball into their court, saying, “Again, that’s for someone else to tell you about, if they so choose, having nothing to do with yours truly.”

Although Megyn Kelly didn’t go into detail about the Monday meeting that took place in Nashville and lasted several hours.

Kelly ended the podcast by lashing out at critics who accused her of cowardice or betrayal for staying publicly silent.

“You have no f***ing clue what’s going on. You don’t know what I do behind the scenes.”

For context, both Erika Kirk and Candace Owens shared positive remarks about each other on X (formerly Twitter) after the meeting that lasted for four hours.

Owens took to X and shared, “Erika and I had an extremely productive 4 1/2 hour meeting that I think we both feel should have taken place a lot earlier than it did."

Candace Owens also spoke at length about her meeting with Erika Krik on her podcast, titling the episode "My Meeting With Erika."