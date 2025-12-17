Elon Musk's Twitter rebrand to X sparks outrage online—here's how netizens reacted

Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter into X has ignited heated debates in social media history.

While the platform continues to operate worldwide, many longtime users have expressed frustration over what they consider a downfall in engagement, broken features, and a less lively community.

An emerging question remains: Does X still possess the essential, real-time engagement that once characterized Twitter?

Netizens react

Netizens are now calling the timelines a ‘dead’ feature and broken functions. To add to the platform’s challenges, it also faces legal woes over the old Twitter brand.

Social media users have voiced their experiences with striking candor, airing deep frustration, palpable disappointment, and fury.

Posts on X wrap up the sentiment: one such user expressed frustration like this: “Elon dead*** killed Twitter. I’ve never seen my timeline this dead and boring and I’ve been on this app since 2020.”

Another voiced their fury: “Twitter, or ‘X,’ never even opens or loads anymore. Elon is doing a great job running this dying app.”

Elon Musk's Twitter rebrand to X sparks outrage online—here's how netizens reacted

While missing content and broken connections left some users deeply disappointed: “Elon killed this app, I never see tweets from my mutuals and all my gcs are dead now.”

One user expressed fury and concern over platform changes: “No! It became much, much worse. Especially because 35% users left it after he bought it and disconnected 2 important functions. Currently: platform looks frozen, half-dead. A lot of fake accounts here use Musk’s photos and name. His ego is huge.”

Elon Musk's Twitter rebrand to X sparks outrage online—here's how netizens reacted

X users cite concrete problems on X, including outages, buggy feeds, changed DMs, and new login steps.

Adding to these challenges, startup Operation Bluebird has petitioned that X abandon the Twitter” trademark during rebranding.

While Bluebird plans a platform at “twitter.new,” X argues the brand is active, citing the twitter.com redirect and updated terms defending its rights.

Even with significant user backlash and legal disputes, X remains a global social media giant.

The tech world is watching to see if Elon Musk can revive its community or if discontent and legal woes will prevail