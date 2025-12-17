Instagram for TV released to let you doomscroll Reels on bigger screens

For the first time in the history of social media, this is going to happen: Instagram is launching Instagram for TV, a new app designed to let social media users scroll Reels on bigger television screens.

With Instagram for TV, users will be able to embrace the short-form video experience beyond mobile devices.

Currently, Instagram for TV is rolling out in the United States on Amazon Fire TV devices. This pilot program is designed to tailor Instagram content to living-room viewing and shared experiences.

The Instagram app for TV organises Reels into tailor-made categories based on user interests, such as music, comedy, sports, and travel, where these reels are displayed in a horizontal carousel that plays videos in an endless loop.

This initiative is being taken to offer a lean-back viewing experience similar to traditional TV. Users can link their accounts to the same device, allowing up to five household members to switch between personalised feeds.

This rollout marks Instagram’s first dedicated television offering and positions it as a contender against established services like YouTube, which has long dominated smart TV viewing.

Is Instagram for TV app available for all TVs?

The notable point is that the Instagram for TV app is only available on select Fire TV devices currently, including Fire TV Stick HD and Fire TV Stick 4K. Fret not, as the service will be launched for wider audiences based on user feedback.

By bringing Reels to the TV screen, Instagram appears willing to transform video consumption at home, making it easier for friends and family to doomscroll together without relying on mobile devices.