Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler pleads 'not guilty' to assault charges

Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler is to face trial next year

Katie Price's ex husband, Kieran Hayler, is to face trial next year after being charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl while he was married to the star.

The personal trainer, 38, is accused of serious offences, including three counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, alleged to have taken place between October 2016 and later, unspecified date. At the time, he was in relation with the ex-glamour model, 47.

The former couple married in 2013 and had two two children before splitting in 2018.

It is understood that the alleged victim is not a member of either Ms Price's nor Hayler's families.

Hayler arrived at the Lewes Crown Court this morning from Northchapel.

He was dressed in a dark suit and a white shirt as he stood in the dock and confirmed his name.

The three charges of rape and one of sexual assault were read out to Hayler by the court clerk. Asked how he pleaded he replied in a clear voice saying, 'Not guilty,' to each charge before resuming his seat.

Lewes Crown Court heard he is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial review on April 23 next year and is set to face a one-week trial starting on October 6, 2026.

Hayler was granted bail on a condition that he does not contact the alleged victim.

Earlier, a representative for Hayler said: 'Kieran Hayler strongly denies the allegations made against him in its entirety.

'Mr Hayler is fully engaged and has been co-operating with the police throughout the investigation and will continue to do so.

'He looks forward to his name being cleared believing in the judicial system to do so.'