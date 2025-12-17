Nick Reiner suffers first setback in court amid alleged murder case

Nick Reiner under arrest for parents Rob Reiner and Michele’s murder charges

Nick Reiner made his first court appearance after being arrested on charges of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner’s murder.

The 32-year-old suspect was reportedly wearing a suicide vest as he arrived in the courtroom on Wednesday, December 17, and could not enter a plea.

Nick’s defense attorney, Alan Jackson, stated that it is “too early” for the defendant to file a plea, according to The New York Times.

Notably, the actor was arrested without bail and will remain in custody while the investigation continues.

The late When Harry Met Sally director was found dead in his Brentwood home, along with his wife on Sunday, December 14.

The couple was brutally stabbed to death, and the crime scene was described as a blood bath.

Reports soon surfaced that their son was a suspect in the murder case, and late,r insiders revealed that the parents and son had a history of estrangement. Nick also suffered from drug abuse and periods of homelessness, after which he was taken into care by his parents.