NFL star Puka Nacua’s brother arrested in Lakers player’s car theft

Samson Nacua, the 27-year-old brother of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, was arrested over the weekend alongside another suspect after allegedly taking an SUV belonging to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident, first reported by NCB4 investigates, adds another layer of unwanted attention to the Nacua family during a turbulent week for the Rams’s star receiver.

Deputies responded to the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday, December 13, after Theiro’s vehicle was tracked to the location by law enforcement.

The suspects, identified as Samson Nacua and 27-year-old Trey Rose, had reportedly vaulted the SUV and entered the hotel.

Authorities reviewed the security footage, identified two suspects and placed them under arrest on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Both men are under custody.

It is unclear where or when the vehicle was initially taken and officials have not specified if the men had any personal connection with Thiero.

Following the arrest, Puka Nacua has faced severe criticism. Earlier, he faced criticism from the Head Coach Sean McVay for attempting to bring popular streamers into the team’s practice facility.

Nacua also livestreamed for the Rams’ postgame locker room which is also against the team policy. During the stream, he made comments that will impose fines from the NFL for criticism of game officials.