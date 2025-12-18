Powerball winning numbers revealed, $1.5b jackpot still unclaimed

The winning numbers have been drawn for the $1.5 billion jackpot on Wednesday night; however no ticket has matched all six winning numbers.

The Powerball Jackpot has become the fifth-largest in game’s history after hitting a monstrous mark of $1.5 billion.

Following were the winning numbers: 25, 33, 53, 62 and 66, with red Powerball 17.

Powerball officials revealed that this jackpot has run for the most consecutive drawings in a single cycle as Saturday's draw will be 45th in the current run.

The CEO of Iowa Lottery and Power Product Group Chair, Matt Strawn, said, “This jackpot is set to deliver the ultimate windfall. The jackpot grows with every $2 ticket sold, and a portion of each ticket supports local public programs and services. We encourage everyone to have fun and play responsibly.”

The New York Post reports that the jackpot has a current cash value of $686.5 million, which continues to increase with each ticket sold.

The last Powerball jackpot was won by two winners who split the prize money of a whopping $1.765 billion on September 6.

The largest ever jackpot was $2.04 billion in November 2022. If won, Saturday’s drawing would become the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.