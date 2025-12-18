Apple's iPhones now support Japan's third-party app markets

Apple's iPhone now supports Japan's third-party app markets

In a move expected to stir competition in Japan's home-grown app marketplaces, Apple has announced to support Japan's alternative app stores on iPhones in a bid to comply with new laws.

These newly designed rules enable Japanese developers to launch their own app marketplaces and pay Apple as little as 5% on revenue generated through these platforms.

Furthermore, Japanese developers will also have the option to offer their own in-app payment systems for apps distributed via Apple's App Store, although this option will exist alongside Apple’s own payment system, with developers still incurring commissions.

The incorporation of Japanese app stores comes after the country joined other regions in challenging Apple’s traditional App Store model, where developers previously faced commissions of up to 30% on in-app purchases.

While Apple is still legally challenged over its developer fees in the US, it has been required to open iPhones to alternative marketplaces in Europe as well. But the notable thing here is that Japan's regulations differ, as Apple retains the authority to approve these alternative marketplaces and requires age ratings for apps, as it does with its own App Store.

Besides opening iPhone to alternative app marketplaces, Apple will conduct basic security checks, known as notarisation, on all apps distributed through these alternative platforms.

Japanese developers can also provide links for external payments, with Apple charging a 15% commission for these transactions.

Apple claimed that it aims to reduce privacy and security risks associated with these changes to ensure a protected user experience in Japan.