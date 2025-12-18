Donald Trump positioned himself as ‘decisive global leader’ in primetime address at White House

The 47th U.S. President Donald Trump gave a 20 minute primetime speech from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, December 17.

In his address, he claimed to transform the US from worst to best stating, “When I took office, inflation was the worst in 48 years, and some would say in the history of our country, which caused prices to be higher than ever before, making life unaffordable for millions and millions of Americans.”

Beyond claiming his economic policies to be successful, he also listed several foreign policy accomplishments, positioning himself as a decisive global leader.

He asserted to have “ended the war in Gaza” claiming he brought peace in the Middle East “for the first time in 3,000 years, and secured the release of the hostages, both living and dead.”

Trump stated that he has “settled right wars in 10 months” and claimed to destroy the Iranian nuclear threat and rebuild the U.S. military into world’ most powerful.

“After rebuilding the United States military in my first term, and with the addition we are adding right now, we have the most powerful military anywhere in the world,” he added.

The 47th U.S. President also asserted that he has restored American strength, stating, “We are respected again like we have never been respected before.”