What are Australia’s proposed new laws against hate speech?

December 18, 2025
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a significant legislative crackdown targeting hate speech, radicalization, and antisemitism on Thursday, December 18.
The announcement comes following a direct response to the deadly terror attack at Bondi Beach.
The new legislation focuses on strengthening authorities’ ability to prosecute individuals and groups that promote violence and division.
Addressing the nation from Canberra, the Australian PM stated, “This is a national challenge. And it’s one that we need to respond to as a nation.”
“Australians are shocked and angry. I am angry. It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge, much more,” he added.
The proposed laws which are expected to be introduced early in the new year signifies a major shift in Australia’s legal approach to hate speech and extremism.
Key components of the proposed legislation include:
The Bondi-Beach attack occurred on Sunday evening, December 14, during a Jewish community event on the first night of Hanukkah.
Security officials identified the suspected gunman as Sajid Akram, 50, who died at the scene and his son Naveed Akram 24. A total of 59 charges have been filed against Naveed including 15 counts of murder and one terrorism offence.