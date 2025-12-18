What are Australia’s proposed new laws against hate speech?

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced a significant legislative crackdown targeting hate speech, radicalization, and antisemitism on Thursday, December 18.

The announcement comes following a direct response to the deadly terror attack at Bondi Beach.

The new legislation focuses on strengthening authorities’ ability to prosecute individuals and groups that promote violence and division.

Addressing the nation from Canberra, the Australian PM stated, “This is a national challenge. And it’s one that we need to respond to as a nation.”

“Australians are shocked and angry. I am angry. It is clear we need to do more to combat this evil scourge, much more,” he added.

The proposed laws which are expected to be introduced early in the new year signifies a major shift in Australia’s legal approach to hate speech and extremism.

Key components of the proposed legislation include:

The creation of a federal “aggravated hate speech” offence and a specific crime for “serious vilification based on race and/ or advocating racial supremacy.”

Making “hate” an aggravating factor in sentencing for crimes involving online threats and harassment.

Specifically targeting preachers and people who lead organizations promote violence and hatred.

Granting the Home Affairs Minister expanded authority to cancel or refuse visas for individuals who “spread hate and division in this country.”

Establishing a new taskforce to make sure the education system effectively prevents and responds to antisemitism.

The Bondi-Beach attack occurred on Sunday evening, December 14, during a Jewish community event on the first night of Hanukkah.

Security officials identified the suspected gunman as Sajid Akram, 50, who died at the scene and his son Naveed Akram 24. A total of 59 charges have been filed against Naveed including 15 counts of murder and one terrorism offence.