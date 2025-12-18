Radiation fears rise after cracks found in $2 billion Chernobyl shield

The protective shield built over Reactor 4 in Chernobyl has cracked, sparking fears that the deadly radiation might start leaking.

Following the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986, a $2 billion protective shield, officially known as the New Safe Confinement (NSC) was constructed over the Reactor 4 to contain the radiation.

For context, the World Nuclear Association describes the Chernobyl nuclear disaster as an accident in 1986 that was the result of a flawed reactor design, operated with inadequately trained personnel.

According to the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) revealed that a Russian drone strike, in February, severely damaged the dome, which has already lost its primary safety functions.

A safety assessment conducted earlier this month found that though the dome remains intact and its monitoring systems are working, it has lost its confinement capability.

IAEA director Rafael Mariano Grossi urged the need for a comprehensive restoration process to ensure long-term nuclear safety.

The agency has also suggested upgrades to the shield, equipping it with:

Advanced corrosion monitoring

A high-tech automatic system to keep the radioactive reactor under control

Improved humidity control

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has put the facility under high risk.

Grossi said that the IAEA will do everything in its power to support and restore the nuclear safety and security of the Chernobyl nuclear site.

Additional temporary repairs at the site are scheduled to take place in 2026.