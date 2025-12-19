Like self driving in Tesla, Rivian debuts hands-free driving feature with latest update

As its competition is persistently rising with leading electric vehicle (EV) makers like Tesla, BYD, Ford and many more, Rivian has introduced a hands-free driving feature through a new software update for its second-generation R1 EVs.

Called “Universal Hands-Free,” the autonomous functionality was showcased during Rivian's inaugural “Autonomy & AI Day.”

What is Rivian's new Universal Hands-Free driving feature?

Rivian's new Universal Hands-Free driving feature enables drivers to take their hands off the wheel on over 3.5 million miles of roads across the United States and Canada, including highways and surface streets, provided there are visible lane lines.

Previously, Rivian’s hands-free capabilities were limited to 135,000 miles of highways.

At the event, Rivian outlined plans for future point-to-point autonomous driving, expected to launch in 2026, which would be backed by a new autonomy computer and a roof-mounted lidar sensor for its upcoming R2 SUV.

Although drivers can enjoy hands-free operation, they are advised to remain vigilant throughout the journey, as the system will not automatically stop for traffic lights or stop signs and cannot take turns or follow navigation. If a driver uses their turn signal, the system will be automatically reactivated once the turn is completed manually.

This incredible update indicates a big advancement for Rivian as it eyes full autonomy in the near future.

It must be noted that the system also poses risks, as competitors like Tesla and Ford have faced scrutiny due to accidents caused by similar systems. This highlights concerns about Universal Hands-Free's reliability and driver attention and safety.

Besides, Rivian's latest software update also bears enhancements like a digital key for smartphones and new features for quad-motor variants, such as the “Kick Turn” and customisable “RAD Tuner” drive modes.