Jake Paul suffers broken jaw in Knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul rushed to the hospital with a double fracture in his jaw following his knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua in Miami on Friday night, December 19.

The 28-year-old American professional boxer and influencers survived six rounds against the former two-time heavyweight champion before Josua’s power ultimately told.

Following the fight, the visibly battery Paul was seen spitting blood and was unable to conduct the post-fight press conference.

Notably, Paul drove himself to a nearby hospital for first aid. His promoter, Nakisa Bidarian, later confirmed the severe injury, stating the expected recovery period is four to six weeks.

Despite the brutal outcome, Paul remained upbeat in an in-ring interview, saying, “I’m feeling good, that was fun, I love this sport.. I got my arse beat. I just got tired.”

Later, he posted a photo of his x-ray writing, “Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days.”

Paul vowed to return to a more natural weight class after healing, stating, “We will heal the broken jaw, come back and fight people my weight.”