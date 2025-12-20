Cher goes viral for looking 'ageing backwards' in 'SNL' clip

Cher has left fans amazed after appearing in a new Saturday Night Live promo alongside Wicked star Ariana Grande.

The music legend, 79, appeared youthful and radiant in the clip, which was shared on Instagram on Thursday.

Cher stars in the promo with Ariana, 32, and SNL cast member Bowen Yang, 35, ahead of her upcoming appearance as the musical guest on Friday, December 20.

It marks Cher’s second time on the show since her 1987 debut, while Ariana will host for the third time in a row.

Filmed at Studio 8H, the promo shows Cher wearing a glamorous blue blouse as the trio perform a series of comedic sketches. In one moment, Bowen asks, “Am I dreaming?” before Cher jokingly stage-slaps him and shouts, “Snap out of it!” She then does the same to Ariana, prompting the pair to excitedly say, “Cher just slapped us!”

While the skit drew laughs, fans were mostly focused on Cher’s striking appearance. Viewers flooded the comments praising her smooth skin, tiny waist, and long black hair.

One fan wrote, “Can we just talk about how Cher is SEVENTY-NINE years old and still looks like a goddess???” Another added, “Cher does not age.” Some jokingly suggested she was a “vampire,” while others claimed she was “ageing backwards.”

The pop icon has previously been open about the cosmetic procedures she’s had over the years, including a facelift, breast augmentation, and rhinoplasty. Speaking candidly in 2018, she said, “Yes, I have had a facelift, but who hasn't?”

Cher was last seen on SNL in February, when she made a cameo during the show’s 50th Anniversary Special.