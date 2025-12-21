Sophie Habboo, Jamie Laing melt hearts with baby Ziggy Christmas snaps

Jamie was seen holding baby Ziggy, as Sophie hugged him from behind in front of their glitzy Christmas tree

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing have shared adorable snaps of their baby boy, Ziggy, as they prepare for their Christmas as parents.

The Made In Chelsea couple welcomed their first child, at the start of December.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jamie shared a sneak peek of his family spending the festive period together.

In one snap, Jamie, 37, was seen wearing pyjamas while holding baby Ziggy, as Sophie hugged him from behind in front of their glitzy Christmas tree.

In another candid snap, Sophie, 31, wore a baggy t-shirt as she gazed adoringly down at her newborn in the bathroom of their home.

'This Christmas is lit @sophiehabboo,' Jamie captioned the post.

Jamie's post comes after he and Jamie ensured little Ziggy's first Christmas would be extra special.

Sophie also gave fans a peek into their holiday-ready home, sharing a photo of their newly renovated kitchen, complete with a Christmas tree decorated with red bows.

Shortly before the birth, Jamie took to social media to showcase their newly finished home, which is rumoured to be worth £12 million.

Fans were quick to praise the couple after a 14-month renovation.