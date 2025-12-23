Michael Douglas shares connection he shared with Rob Reiner

Michael Douglas talks about late friend Rob Reiner

Michael Douglas is reflecting on the deeply personal bond he shared with filmmaker Rob Reiner, revealing that their connection went far beyond their work in Hollywood.

Speaking during CBS’ special Rob Reiner – Scenes from a Life, Douglas said the two often found themselves talking about their struggles as fathers, particularly when it came to their sons’ battles with addiction.

Douglas explained that having a child with substance abuse issues created a quiet understanding between them.

“I also had a son who had had drug issues. I’m happy to say he’s overcome them and living a prosperous life,” Douglas said.

He added that he and Reiner would “talk a lot about that and what you can do as a parent, what you can’t do,” describing conversations rooted in concern, uncertainty and shared experience.

The comments come in the wake of a shocking tragedy.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found stabbed to death in their home on Dec. 14.

Their son, Nick, was arrested just hours later and was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder.

The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed in a statement, “Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of Robert and Michele Reiner, was responsible for their deaths.”

Douglas described Reiner’s death as a “terrible tragedy,” noting the weight the director carried privately while continuing to show up fully in his professional life.

“Knowing with all of that going on behind the scenes, this was a man who always gave it his best,” Douglas said.

The two men worked together on the 1995 political drama The American President and later reunited for the 2014 romance And So It Goes. Their collaborations reflected a long-standing respect that extended into friendship.

Douglas also referenced his own family journey, sharing that his son Cameron Douglas was released from prison in 2016 after serving nearly seven years on drug-related charges.

His recovery, Douglas said, has been a source of gratitude.

The CBS tribute special also featured reflections from Jerry O’Connell, Kathy Bates, Albert Brooks, Annette Bening and Mandy Patinkin, painting a fuller picture of Reiner’s life, career and the lasting impact he left on those who knew him personally.