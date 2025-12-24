 
Wreckage of missing jet carrying Libyan army chief found in Haymana, Turkiye's Interior Minister confirms

Jet carrying Libyan army chief lost contact

Geo News Digital Desk
December 24, 2025

A private jet carrying Libya’s chief of army staff, Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al-Haddad, lost radio contact and is believed to have crashed shortly after taking off from Ankara on Tuesday, December 23.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya informed that the aircraft lost its radio contact at 17:52 GMT, at around 42 minutes after its departure from the Turkish Capital.

The aircraft was headed towards Tripoli.

According to the minister, the flight had requested an emergency landing over the Haymana district of Anakara in its last conversation.

In recent updates, the minister confirmed on his X (formerly Twitter) account: “The wreckage of the plane that took off from Ankara Esenboğa Airport bound for Tripoli has been found by our Gendarmerie forces 2 km south of Kesikkavak Village in Haymana district. The public will be informed of further developments.”

General was in Ankara for an official visit, meeting earlier in the day with Turkish Defence minister Yaser Guler and Chief of General Staff Selcuk Bayrataroglu, along with senior Turking military commanders. 

