Spotify invites BTS’s biggest fans to secret NYC event: Here’s how to get in

BTS is finally performing in the United States after four years, but for an exclusive invite-only show.

Spotify announced on Monday, March 16, that it is going to host an exclusive “Spotify x BTS: SWIMSIDE,” a secret event in New York City on March 23.

The event is in line with the celebration of the group’s first album in five years, titled “ARIRANG.”

Spotify has confirmed that only 1,000 of BTS’s “top fans and most devoted listeners” will receive exclusive invitations.

How to get in

As described by Spotify, the selection will be made on the basis of fans’ engagement with BTS’s music on the platform.

The company is assessing the streaming data, but early action on the new album may also help to secure a spot.

Fans who have pre-saved “ARIRANG” on Spotify and actively stream BTS’s catalogue are more likely to catch the algorithm’s attention.

Moreover, Spotify has launched an in-app “decoding ARIRANG” Easter egg hunt.

From this, fans can reveal and unlock exclusive audio messages from each member. This also helps to boost the fans’ visibility.

Till now, Spotify has not confirmed the venue of the event, but has promised fans an “immersive album-themed experience” alongside the intimate performance, followed by a Q&A session with the band.

When will “ARIRANG” release?

“ARIRANG” is set to drop on March 20, featuring collaborations with Ryan Tedder, Diplo, and Flume.