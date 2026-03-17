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EU rejects Trump call to join Hormuz naval mission

Aspides is a defensive naval mission launched in February 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 17, 2026

EU rejects Trump call to join Hormuz naval mission
EU rejects Trump call to join Hormuz naval mission

The European Union (EU) on Monday rejected the U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand to become a part of the naval mission to open the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

Earlier, the U.S. president warned the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), which primarily includes EU states, of severe consequences for failing to join the U.S. military efforts in opening the key global oil shipping route, which has been closed by Iran.

Following Trump's threats, the EU’s foreign affairs ministers held a meeting in Brussels and decided against joining the Washington’s military campaign.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said the block had “no appetite” to shift the mandate of the EU naval mission Aspides in the strait of Hormuz, despite deepening energy crises caused by oil supply chain disruptions.

For context, Aspides is a defensive naval mission launched in February 2024 by the EU to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden from Houthi attacks.

Kallas said: “Nobody wants to go actively in this war,” after a meeting of foreign ministers from the 27 EU member states in Brussels.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz following U.S.-Israeli joint military strikes on economy has severely impacted the global oil trade and global oil economy, with its prices surging above $100 per barrel.

Iran has warned that oil prices could go up to $200 per barrel and vows to continue fighting a long war with the U.S. and Israel. 

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