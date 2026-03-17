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Christian Kirk joins 49ers on one-year, $6m deal

His 2025 campaign with Houston produced just 28 receptions for 239 yards in 13 appearances

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 17, 2026

Christian Kirk joins 49ers on one-year, $6m deal
Christian Kirk joins 49ers on one-year, $6m deal

The San Francisco 49ers continued their aggressive receiver room rebuild on Monday, agreeing to a one-year, $6 million deal with veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk.

The signing marks Kirk's fourth NFL franchise in eight professional seasons and places him inside one of the most heavily renovated offenses in the league this spring.

Kirk, 29, arrives carrying a reputation built on a career-best 2022 season in Jacksonville, where he posted 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns.

That performance earned him a four-year, $72 million contract at the time and briefly positioned him among the more productive receivers in the league.

Since then, however, his output has dropped considerably. Injuries to his hamstring, collarbone, groin and ankle have disrupted each of the last three seasons.

His 2025 campaign with Houston produced just 28 receptions for 239 yards in 13 appearances.

The postseason also reminded the league of what Kirk can do when healthy. In the wild-card round against Pittsburgh, he erupted for 144 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

Kirk joins a receiver room that already includes newly signed Mike Evans, third-year pro Ricky Pearsall and Demarcus Robinson. 

With Jauan Jennings still unsigned, Brandon Aiyuk's departure appearing inevitable, and Kendrick Bourne already gone, the 49ers are essentially constructing a new unit from the ground up.

Kirk slots in as the primary slot option for now, a role that carries real responsibility in Shanahan's scheme.

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