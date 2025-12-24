Chinese TikTok rival Kuaishou hit by major cyberattack, flooded with Po*n, violent content

Chinese TikTok’s biggest rival has suffered a major cyberattack after bring flooded with po*n and violent videos, sparking outrage.

The vertical short-video platform, Kuaishou, is a major rival of the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, and around 10 p.m. users reported shocking content on its livestreaming service which continued for at least 90 minutes on Monday night.

The app gradually resumed normal operation. The Beijing-based company said that it had reported the matter to the police and blamed it on “underground and gray industries”.

Hundreds of millions of users were left outraged and several shared their opinion on the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo. One user wrote, “Kuaishou has gone mad. My eyes are going to go blind.”

Another expressed alarm: “What happened to Kauishou? It’s nothing but po*n on its livestream.”

China has one of the strongest controls on the internet and it imposes strict controls on the internet. Moreover, pornography is also illegal in the country.

No actor has claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on Kuaishou and the matter remains under investigation.

The Cyberspace Administration of China has already called for new regulations stating nearly 3.49 million transmissions attempts are being made every day.

It added, “To control the increasing scale and frequency of cyberattacks, new regulations are required.”