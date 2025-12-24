Swifties are split over Taylor Swift's Eras Tour docuseries finale—This is why

Taylor Swift kept everyone on tenterhooks, glued to their TV sets as the Eras Tour wrapped up its finale—but left Swities divided.

The final episode of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour docuseries that aired on Disney+, titled The End of an Era, features Taylor Swift rehearsing backstage, dressed in a Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt, for the last leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour show in Vancouver, Canada.

How the Chiefs game took over Swift's rehearsal

While jamming the surprise acoustic section of her final show, Swift is repeatedly distracted by the December 8, 2024, Chiefs vs. Chargers game playing nearby.

Mid-rehearsal, she all of a sudden stops playing her guitar and turns her attention to the screen.

Swift was seen yelling, “That’s pass interference! Did they get a flag for that?” instantly transitioning from global pop icon to a die-hard NFL fan.

Swift begins rehearsing A Place in This World from her debut album before switching into the 1989 bonus track New Romantics.

Yet the NFL references keep slipping in—at one point, she sings “get this first down, please” to the rhythm of her song before laughing and resuming the real lyrics.

When the Chiefs score a touchdown, rehearsal fully stops. Swift jumps up, raises her guitar, and yells in joy and excitement.

”Touchdown! Yes!” she exclaims, adding that the day could become unforgettable if things keep going her way.



Later, she insists the TV stay on, saying she can “prioritize both things.”

After Swift emotionally leaves the Eras Tour stage one last time, her father, Scott Swift, updates her backstage—the Chiefs won the game, bringing the NFL storyline full circle.

The six-episode docuseries ends on a touching note as Swift reads a letter from her now-fiancé Travis Kelce alongside her mother, Andrea Swift.

In it Kelce recalls attending her Kansas City show in July 2023—before the two had come face-to-face.

He describes being “mesmerized” by her and credits that night as the beginning of meeting “the love of my life.”

Though Swift didn’t reveal the rest of the letter, she only reacted emotionally: “So much for no emotions on the last three shows,” she said.

Swifties are divided: This is why

The finale sparked a mix of reactions on social media, with some feeling the NFL moments—and Kelce’s presence—somewhat overshadowed the tour’s emotional weight.

While others see it differently, saying the docuseries spotlights Swift’s real life evolving in real time alongside the tour.

As one Swiftie wrote, “NFL legend meets global pop icon, but the moment that mattered most was just him watching her do what she loves.”

One baffled fan wrote, “Some Eras Tour doc stuff we didn’t get. Felt baffled by what they chose to show (way too much Travis stuff).”

“Do you think moments like this humanize celebrity relationships for people, or do they just deepen the parasocial frenzy around them?” commented the third one.

Want to watch 'The End of an Era'? here's where to find it

The finale of Taylor Swift: The End of an Era and The Final Show are now streaming on Disney+.