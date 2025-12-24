Has Tylor Chase been moved to hotel after viral homeless video? here's what we know

Former Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide actor Tylor Chase has captured the viral buzz after a video featuring him living homeless on the LA streets stormed the internet on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

The viral clip served as a startling eye-opener, revealing the life of a once-rising young actor.

Chase's journey has taken devastating turns—from early success to struggles—with fans now offering makeshift shelter and raising funds on his behalf.

His mother also came forward, detailing the tragic timeline that brought him to this point and the challenges he continues to face.

In a major update, California resident Jacob Harris located the actor and spent an hour with him.

Harris helped reconnect Chase with his father and former co-stars, who urged him to enter rehab.

Chase now has a hotel occupancy and is in contact with support networks while deciding his next moves.

Harris disclosed on his Instagram handle that he connected with Chase’s father and several ex-co-stars, who showed up and encouraged him to enter rehab.

“I found him and spent an hour with him while his father and multiple co-stars called him on my phone,” Harris said.

Credit: Screenshot via Instagram/jakeshipwreck

“He’s now in touch with the right people for help and has a hotel room tonight to give him to make his own decision.”

Who is Tylor Chase?

When Tylor turned 15, he got the role that shaped his early life, as Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide (an American live-action sitcom), he played the brainy, fast-talking student who became a staple of early-2000s Nickelodeon programming.

Chase starred in all three seasons from 2004 to 2007, rapidly gaining recognition among young viewers.

But once the show was shelved, the stardom faded, and apart from a few minor roles, his acting career stalled.

Chase eventually stepped away from the industry, relocating to Georgia to live with his father and pursue a creative reinvention.