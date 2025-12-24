COSMO-SkyMed mission, SpaceX's last launch of 2025 slated for Dec 27 Here's how to watch

As Elon Musk's SpaceX has evidently held onto his space ambitions throughout 2025 with a record number of rocket launches, the aerospace company is now bracing for its final rocket launch of 2025, with COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation, the last mission of the year, scheduled for December 27.

The launch of SpaceX's last space mission, to be carried out through Falcon 9 rocket, will cap off an incredible year for the American spaceflight giant and will serve as the 165th launch.

Set to lift off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 6:08 p.m. PT, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation supports the Italian Space Agency and the Italian Ministry of Defence.

In case of any unfortunate occurrence, a backup launch opportunity is in place for December 28 at the same time.

How and where to watch SpaceX's last Falcon 9 rocket launch on Dec 27?

Those interested in aerospace can livestream SpaceX's last Falcon 9 rocket launch on Dec 27 on X @SpaceX or on SpaceX’s website. The ideal time to tune in to the event is 15 minutes before liftoff.

In 2025, SpaceX significantly surpassed its previous annual launch record by completing 165 missions, and most of them focused on deploying Starlink internet satellites and conducting crew and cargo flights to the International Space Station.