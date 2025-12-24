What will be GTA 6's price: Former Rockstar director reveals shocking price tag

The much-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is witnessing ever-increasing hype around it, and as enthusiasts are fretting over how much the latest GTA version will cost, Rockstar Games' former senior director has disclosed the expected price tag for GTA 6.

Addressing speculations surrounding the price of GTA 6, Obbe Vermeij, the former technical director at Rockstar North, asserted that it is unlikely to launch at $100.

He emphasised that the company is more inclined to maintain standard pricing and focus on long-term monetisation strategies to offset the game's huge development costs.

He remarked that GTA 6 is expected to become the most expensive video game ever, with industry rumours suggesting a budget as high as $2 billion. This figure reflects years of development and multiple delays, as the game is most likely to surpass the success of GTA 5, which has sold over 200 million copies and continues to generate revenue through its online component.

Vermeij noted that Rockstar's historical approach has prioritised maximising the player base rather than increasing upfront costs. He believes the company will likely sell GTA 6 at a regular retail price, similar to its strategy with GTA Online, which extended the profitability of GTA 5.

While it is still being speculated that GTA 6 will come in at higher launch prices due to rising development costs, Vermeij dismissed these notions, stating that Rockstar has not indicated any plans to raise prices.

He explained that the possible inclusion of a live service element in GTA 6 would further support keeping the base price accessible, opening an additional revenue stream through downloadable content and updates rather than a one-time purchase.