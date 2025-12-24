ChatGPT working on its own version of Spotify Wrapped: Discover its capabilities here

ChatGPT working on its own version of Spotify Wrapped

Artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is reportedly working on its own version of Spotify Wrapped, introducing an annual review feature called “Your Year with ChatGPT.”

The new ChatGPT feature, reminiscent of Spotify Wrapped, will be available to eligible users in select markets, including the US, Canada, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand.

The Spotify Wrapped-style add-on will be accessible to users with free, Plus, and Pro plans who have enabled the “reference saved memories” and “reference chat history” options, but on one condition: they must meet a minimum conversation activity threshold, TechCrunch noted.

On the other hand, ChatGPT Team, Enterprise, or Education accounts will not have access to this functionality, which OpenAI claims will deliver “lightweight, privacy-forward, and user-controlled” experience.

Similar to Spotify Wrapped, “Your Year with ChatGPT” would offer a personalised user experience with engaging graphics and awards based on individual usage throughout the year. For example, users may receive the “Creative Debugger” award for effectively using the chatbot to solve problems or develop ideas.

Moreover, the feature generates a poem and an image reflecting the user’s interests over the year. While the year-end wrap-up will be highlighted on the ChatGPT app’s home screen, it will not automatically open for users.

The feature will be available on both the ChatGPT web app and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and users will be able to directly request “Your Year with ChatGPT” to experience it.