Flash flood warning in effect across Southern California as rare Christmas storm hits

LA County faces major flood threat from strongest Christmas storm in years

Geo News Digital Desk
December 24, 2025

The strongest river storm ever recorded in at least five years is battering Southern California with torrential rain and high winds, triggering widespread flooding and mandatory evacuations.

The National Weather Service has issued a rare level 4 warning, stating high risk of excessive rainfall for portions of Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, and Santa Barbara counties.

Rainfall will exceed an inch per hour which makes it hard for the ground to absorb it due to recent wildfires. This will cause fast moving mudslides and debris flows.

Following the flood warning, evacuation orders were issued for communities near the Palisades and Eaton burn scars.

The situation has become worse as more than 140,000 consumers are without power statewide.

In coastal areas, the storm will deliver a staggering 4 to 7 inches of rain while in foothills and mountains, there will be 6 to 14 inches of rain.

Following heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts of 55+ mph are also expected causing widespread road closures and disruption in holiday travel.

Authorities urge residents to avoid travel and stay informed about evacuation orders to prepare for continued dangerous conditions as another potent storm is forecasted for later this week. 

