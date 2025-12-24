 
Geo News

Where is Santa? NORAD's live tracker follows his 2025 Christmas eve flight

NORAD santa tracker is live for its 70th year of holiday magic

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 24, 2025

Where is Santa? NORAD’s live tracker follows his 2025 Christmas eve flight
Where is Santa? NORAD’s live tracker follows his 2025 Christmas eve flight

The 70-year-old Christmas eve tradition is underway as the North America Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) utilises its high-tech military systems to track Santa Claus’s global gift-giving flight.

The live tracking started early on December 24 with Santa departing from the North Pole.

As per NORAD’s real-time map, his first stops are in the South Pacific, New Zealand, and Australia.

After that, he will travel towards Asia, Africa, and Europe before crossing the Atlantic to deliver presents across the Americans.

The whimsical operation leverages the serious defense agency’s satellites, radar, and fighter jets.

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason White stated, “Twenty-four-seven, 365 days a year, we’re monitoring the skies of North America for any airborne threats. On Christmas eve, that expertise is used for a more festive purpose.”

For live tracking, visit NORAD’s website or social media accounts.

The NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center is also staffed with volunteers to answer tens of thousands of phone calls at 1-877-HI-NORAD.

The history of this tradition dates back to 1995 when a misprinted newspaper ad listed the contact information of the Continental Air Defense Command instead of a department store’s Santa hotline.

The Commander on duty, Col. Harry Shoup started playing along and gave children Santa’s “current location.” Since then, this heartwarming gesture has become an annual ritual. 

More From Viral

What will be GTA 6's price? Former Rockstar director reveals shocking price tag
What will be GTA 6's price? Former Rockstar director reveals shocking price tag
Mystic Baba Vanga's startling 2026 predictions: here's every detail you need to know
Mystic Baba Vanga's startling 2026 predictions: here's every detail you need to know
Chinese TikTok rival Kuaishou hit by major cyberattack, flooded with po*n, violent content
Chinese TikTok rival Kuaishou hit by major cyberattack, flooded with po*n, violent content
WhatsApp accuses Russia of intentionally slowing service for millions
WhatsApp accuses Russia of intentionally slowing service for millions
Has Tylor Chase been moved to hotel after viral homeless video? here's what we know video
Has Tylor Chase been moved to hotel after viral homeless video? here's what we know
Autopilot triumph: Airplane lands itself during real-life emergency video
Autopilot triumph: Airplane lands itself during real-life emergency