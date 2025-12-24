Where is Santa? NORAD’s live tracker follows his 2025 Christmas eve flight

The 70-year-old Christmas eve tradition is underway as the North America Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) utilises its high-tech military systems to track Santa Claus’s global gift-giving flight.

The live tracking started early on December 24 with Santa departing from the North Pole.

As per NORAD’s real-time map, his first stops are in the South Pacific, New Zealand, and Australia.

After that, he will travel towards Asia, Africa, and Europe before crossing the Atlantic to deliver presents across the Americans.

The whimsical operation leverages the serious defense agency’s satellites, radar, and fighter jets.

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason White stated, “Twenty-four-seven, 365 days a year, we’re monitoring the skies of North America for any airborne threats. On Christmas eve, that expertise is used for a more festive purpose.”

For live tracking, visit NORAD’s website or social media accounts.

The NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center is also staffed with volunteers to answer tens of thousands of phone calls at 1-877-HI-NORAD.

The history of this tradition dates back to 1995 when a misprinted newspaper ad listed the contact information of the Continental Air Defense Command instead of a department store’s Santa hotline.

The Commander on duty, Col. Harry Shoup started playing along and gave children Santa’s “current location.” Since then, this heartwarming gesture has become an annual ritual.