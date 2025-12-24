America’s 4th best-selling vehicle recalled over airbag, stability system failure

An urgent recall affecting more than 52,000 of America’s most popular vehicles have been announced by federal safety regulators due to a major fault.

The fault is related to disabling airbags and traction control without warning.

The recall includes four 2025 Ram heavy duty models i.e., 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500. These were ranked as the fourth best-selling vehicles in the U.S. last year.

A warning is made by National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) which explains that there’s a software glitch that can shut down a truck’s safety computer while driving.

In case of shutting down a truck's safety computer, there will be critical system failure leading to deactivation of traction control, increased risk of skidding, and raising the potential for serious injury.

For the vehicle’s parent company Stellantis, this is the 52nd recall of the year. In 2025, 2.8 million vehicles have recalled.

The company has notified dealerships and will send email notices to owners by mid-January.

Owners of affected Ram HD trucks are advised to watch for warning lights and stay informed about the official notification for the free repair.