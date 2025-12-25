Top 5 Christmas songs to make your Instagram Reels go viral

Christmas season is here, and Instagram feeds are buzzing with fairy lights, cozy jumpers and festive cheer.

Whether you’re out for shopping, or are invited for a family dinner, or filming a winter vlog or a high energy outfit transition, Christmas hits help set the vibe and bring seasonal warmth to each and every frame of your Instagram Reels.

Though, some songs return season after season with a nostalgic touch, while others feel completely modern, featuring new ways to tell familiar holiday stories.

Your Christmas vibe isn’t complete without these epic festive hits, so, try them to make your Instagram Reels go viral.

Here’s top 5 songs content creators are buzzing with for Instagram Reels.

Jingle Bell Rock

A true timeless classic that has never lost its charm. With its upbeat rhythm and retro vibes, this hit works best for group videos, family get-togethers and sparkling holiday montages.

'All I Want for Christmas Is You'—Mariah Carey

No creator can imagine making an Instagram Reel without using Mariah Carey’s nostalgic track: 'All I Want for Christmas Is You.’ It’s a festive hit we have all grown up with.

It’s the ultimate choice for everything Christmas, from decorating the tree to showing off your Christmas buzz. And don’t forget to include the pets.

'A Nonsense Christmas' —Sabrina Carpenter

This track is basically social media law for outfit changes and glow-up reels this Christmas. It’s simply light-hearted, fun and tailor-made for stylish transitions.

'Mistletoe' – Justin Bieber

Soft, romantic and nostalgic, this song is perfect for couples’ reels, cozy evenings and subtle holiday storytelling. It also works well for gentle transitions and warm lighting.

'Santa Tell Me'—Ariana Grande

Bright, flirty, and festive, it’s an ideal soundtrack for your décor reels, holiday vlogs and Christmas inspo content.

A great option for creators who love a refine yet whimsical feel.

What makes these songs perfect fit isn’t just the lyrics—it’s how they act like a Swiss Army knife for your Instagram Reels.

Classic tracks offer instant nostalgia, while fresh, pop-infused holiday tunes keep your content on-trend.

From cozy winter mornings to whimsical festive evenings, the right soundtrack can elevate everyday moments into unforgettable Reels.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your phone, press record, turn up the Christmas track, and let your Instagram Reels capture the magic, joy and warmth that make Christmas special.