Fake Iran war videos amass millions of views as AI misinformation explodes

An unprecedented wave of AI-generated misinformation about the US-Israel war with Iran is surging on social media platforms.

The AI videos are also being monetised by online creators who amass millions of views due to the fabricated videos and images.

Since the day of the US-Israel attack on Iran, social media has been flooded with fake content.

Even one AI-generated video that showed missiles striking Tel Aviv has been reposted by 300 people and shared tens of thousands of times.

Another video that gained quick attention was of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper in flames.

To curb the wave of AI-generated content, X (formerly known as Twitter) suspended creators from its monetisation program who post AI-generated conflict videos without mentioning labels.

Although X is attempting to stop the resharing of fake videos, its AI chatbot fails to verify content.

Some X users turned to the platform’s AI chatbot Grok to learn whether the content is original or AI-generated. But in many cases, the AI assistant labelled the AI-content as real.

Experts have raised concerns about the rise of AI-generated content as it leads to a lack of trust in verified information.

Mahsa Alimardani of the Oxford Internet Institute said: “Fake videos like these have a detrimental impact on people’s trust in the verified information they see online and make it much harder to document real evidence.”