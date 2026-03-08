 
Geo News

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after hamstring injury: ‘I'm recovering'

Ronaldo shares pressotherapy boots photo with positive recovery message

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 08, 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after hamstring injury: ‘I’m recovering’
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after hamstring injury: ‘I’m recovering’

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his health update with fans following a hamstring injury.

The injury cast a doubt on his participation in Al-Nassr’s important matches as well as upcoming World Cup preparations for the Portugal national team.

Sharing on Instagram, the 41-year-old reassured his fans by posting a photo of himself undergoing recovery treatment while wearing pressotherapy boots.

He wrote: “Recovering and ready to watch the game today. Let’s go, Al Nassr!” Ronaldo wrote.

Earlier, Al-Nassr confirmed that Ronaldo suffered from a hamstring injury while playing against Al-Fayha in a Saudi Pro League match.

The Portuguese star had to be substituted in the 81st minute after signalling to the bench. According to the club, Ronaldo “started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day,” though they didn’t provide a specific timeline for his return.

Initial reports stated that Ronaldo had to travel to Madrid for treatment, sparking speculations about the severity of the injury.

Later, Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus confirmed that Ronaldo’s injury was “more serious than expected,” prompting him to work with his personal medical team in the Spanish capital. 

Stock market update: Which stocks went up, which stocks went down as Iran conflict sent oil to $90?
Stock market update: Which stocks went up, which stocks went down as Iran conflict sent oil to $90?
Is Iran running out of military weapons?
Is Iran running out of military weapons?
Ian Huntley, who murdered Soham girls dies in hospital after prison attack
Ian Huntley, who murdered Soham girls dies in hospital after prison attack
Chicago funeral celebrates Rev. Jesse Jackson as three former presidents deliver rousing tributes
Chicago funeral celebrates Rev. Jesse Jackson as three former presidents deliver rousing tributes
Stephanie Buttermore, fitness influencer dies suddenly aged 36: What actually happened
Stephanie Buttermore, fitness influencer dies suddenly aged 36: What actually happened
Team USA blows out Brazil in World Baseball Classic opener
Team USA blows out Brazil in World Baseball Classic opener
Next-gen Xbox ‘Project Helix': Specs, price rumours, release date predictions
Next-gen Xbox ‘Project Helix': Specs, price rumours, release date predictions
Deadly storms hammer Oklahoma as millions brace for monster hail, tornadoes
Deadly storms hammer Oklahoma as millions brace for monster hail, tornadoes