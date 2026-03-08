Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after hamstring injury: ‘I’m recovering’

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his health update with fans following a hamstring injury.

The injury cast a doubt on his participation in Al-Nassr’s important matches as well as upcoming World Cup preparations for the Portugal national team.

Sharing on Instagram, the 41-year-old reassured his fans by posting a photo of himself undergoing recovery treatment while wearing pressotherapy boots.

He wrote: “Recovering and ready to watch the game today. Let’s go, Al Nassr!” Ronaldo wrote.

Earlier, Al-Nassr confirmed that Ronaldo suffered from a hamstring injury while playing against Al-Fayha in a Saudi Pro League match.

The Portuguese star had to be substituted in the 81st minute after signalling to the bench. According to the club, Ronaldo “started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day,” though they didn’t provide a specific timeline for his return.

Initial reports stated that Ronaldo had to travel to Madrid for treatment, sparking speculations about the severity of the injury.

Later, Al-Nassr manager Jorge Jesus confirmed that Ronaldo’s injury was “more serious than expected,” prompting him to work with his personal medical team in the Spanish capital.