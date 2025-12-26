Afghan Taliban regime demolishes historic Ariana cinema in Kabul

Afghanistan’s Taliban regime has torn down the historic Ariana Cinema in downtown Kabul to make way for a shopping center.

The cinema, opened in the 1960s, entertained Afghans with Bollywood and Hollywood movies for several decades. Crews demolished the building, which had weathered revolution and war, on December 16, 2025.

Art and entertainment professionals have slammed the move, saying, “The Taliban regime is destroying all the historical signs of Afghanistan.”

Speaking with The Associated Press, an Afghan film director and producer Amir Shah Talash said, “It’s not just a building made of bricks and cement that is being destroyed, but the Afghan cinema lovers who resisted and continued their art despite the hardships and severe security problems.”

The regime has banned most forms of art and entertainment since taking over Kabul in 2021. The regime initially banned cinemas from operating and has now decided to demolish the historic building.

The Kabul Municipality Spokesman Niamatullah Barakzai said the area is completely commercial and has the potential for a strong market there.

He continued that the administration aims to generate good income from its resources and bring positive economic change.