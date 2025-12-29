China launches live-fire war games around Taiwan after US arms deal

China has announced a major mobilisation of its armed forces, including army, navy, air force and rocket units, around Taiwan for live-fire military drills after Taiwan's $11 billion arms deal with the United States.

China says that the drills, named “Justice Mission-2025,” are a serious warning to all the separatist forces and external forces meddling in the island’s internal affairs.

The People's Liberation Army’s (PLA) Eastern Theatre Command said that the exercises would test the combat readiness of its troops and simulate the “blockade and control of major ports and critical areas.”

It added: "With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan Island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint assaults to test their joint operations capabilities."

Despite condemnation from the Taiwanese authorities, the Chinese military considers it a legitimate and necessary action to safeguard China’s sovereignty and national unity.

The U.S. has yet to respond to the war games; however, Taiwan's defence ministry condemned the drills and accused China of escalating tensions.

They also announced counter-drills by its own forces to “defend democracy and freedom”.

China considers Taiwan as its province and is preparing to annex it, with the U.S. intelligence reports suggesting that China might invade the island by 2027.

However, China has repeatedly urged Taiwan (formal name: Republic of China) to accept a peaceful reunification but Taiwan rejects the offer and is boosting its defences to prepare for a possible invasion.