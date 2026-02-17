 
Geo News

Viral monkey Punch finally finds his pack at Ichikawa Zoo

Viral Monkey Punch integrates successfully into Monkey Mountain

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 17, 2026

Viral monkey Punch finally finds his pack at Ichikawa Zoo
Viral monkey Punch finally finds his pack at Ichikawa Zoo

The story of viral monkey Punch has taken a heartwarming turn at the Ichikawa City Zoo. Punch, the baby macaque who found solace in a plush toy after being rejected by his mother, is finally integrating with his troop.

For months, the seven-month-old Japanese macaque was rarely seen without his stuffed toy orangutan, nicknamed “Ora-mama.”

Zookeepers provided the toy to comfort the baby as his mother abandoned him shortly after his birth in July 2025.

The videos of the infant monkey playing with the toy went viral and gained global sympathy. Following his videos, a trend with the hashtag “keep going, Punch” started.

While the initial stages of reintroducing Punch were a bit overwhelming, the zookeepers reported that the ice has finally broken.

According to the updates, Punch has successfully bonded with another monkey, which has started grooming him.

In primates, grooming is a primary indicator of trust, social bonding, and acceptance. Additionally, zookeepers have shared videos of Punch engaging in playful interactions with other young monkeys in the troop.

This moment marks a significant turn in Punch’s young life. After months of relying on a stuffed toy for warmth and comfort, he has now found that same comfort within his own kind. 

Everything to know about AI Impact Summit in India
Everything to know about AI Impact Summit in India
5 surprising facts about Mardi Gras you may not know
5 surprising facts about Mardi Gras you may not know
Iran threatens to sink US aircraft carrier if nuclear talks fail
Iran threatens to sink US aircraft carrier if nuclear talks fail
Tyson Fury breaks silence after Joshua car crash with major news: Here's what to know video
Tyson Fury breaks silence after Joshua car crash with major news: Here's what to know
What's Shrove Day? Here's everything to know about why we eat pancakes today
What's Shrove Day? Here's everything to know about why we eat pancakes today
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson passes away at 84: Here's what we know video
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson passes away at 84: Here's what we know
American surfer Kurt Van Dyke killed in alleged robbery in Costa Rica
American surfer Kurt Van Dyke killed in alleged robbery in Costa Rica
NASA warns Earth cannot defend itself against 15,000 'city-killer' asteroids
NASA warns Earth cannot defend itself against 15,000 'city-killer' asteroids