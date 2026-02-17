Viral monkey Punch finally finds his pack at Ichikawa Zoo

The story of viral monkey Punch has taken a heartwarming turn at the Ichikawa City Zoo. Punch, the baby macaque who found solace in a plush toy after being rejected by his mother, is finally integrating with his troop.

For months, the seven-month-old Japanese macaque was rarely seen without his stuffed toy orangutan, nicknamed “Ora-mama.”

Zookeepers provided the toy to comfort the baby as his mother abandoned him shortly after his birth in July 2025.

The videos of the infant monkey playing with the toy went viral and gained global sympathy. Following his videos, a trend with the hashtag “keep going, Punch” started.

While the initial stages of reintroducing Punch were a bit overwhelming, the zookeepers reported that the ice has finally broken.

According to the updates, Punch has successfully bonded with another monkey, which has started grooming him.

In primates, grooming is a primary indicator of trust, social bonding, and acceptance. Additionally, zookeepers have shared videos of Punch engaging in playful interactions with other young monkeys in the troop.

This moment marks a significant turn in Punch’s young life. After months of relying on a stuffed toy for warmth and comfort, he has now found that same comfort within his own kind.