Norwegian scientists develops ‘Havana Syndrome’ after testing secret device on himself

A Norwegian scientist who made a secret microwave device to prove that such weapons are harmless.

However, the test was unfortunate when, after the trial, he suffered neurological symptoms consistent with “Havana syndrome.”

The Washington Post reported on Sunday, February 15, stated that the research was sceptical of the theory that direct energy weapons can cause any harm, designed an electromagnetic pulse-emitting device in 2024, utilising classified information.

However, the experiment turned out devastating as the scientists developed symptoms similar to those reported by hundreds of U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers worldwide.

There are no official statements regarding the incident.

The experiment doesn’t prove foreign adversaries are responsible for the mysterious ailments, but it sparked a renewed debate within the U.S. government over whether pulsed electromagnetic devices can cause medical effects.

What is Havana Syndrome?

Havana Syndrome includes a set of unexplained, often sudden, neurological symptoms reported by U.S. diplomats, intelligence officials, and their families stationed abroad since 2016.

The symptoms include severe headaches, dizziness, vertigo, tinnitus, and cognitive impairment.

The repeated incidents are referred to as “Anomalous Health Incidents (AHIs).”

The medical community has not recognised the disease officially, though the U.S. government has created initiatives like the HAVANA Act to provide compensation for affected employees.