Hillary Clinton hits Donald Trump over Epstein 'cover-up' after president claims he's cleared

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has accused the Trump administration of carrying out a “cover-up” in its management of the Epstein files.

Hillary Clinton appeared in an interview with the BBC while participating in the World Forum in Berlin, she said, “Get the files out, they are slow-walking it.”

On the other side, U.S. President Donald Trump has lashed out at Hillary Clinton after she accused the administration of a “cover-up.”

Speaking to the reporters while onboard Air Force One, the President said, “I have nothing to hide. I’ve been exonerated. I have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping that they’d find it, and found just the opposite. I’ve been totally exonerated.”

While, earlier on Sunday, February 15, she demanded the full release of the files, Clinton termed the contents of the Epstein files “horrifying” while addressing a panel at the Munich Security Conference.

She continued, “It is something that needs to be totally transparent.”

Clinton’s latest remarks came ahead of their testimony before Congress later this month.

“We will show up but we think it would be better to have it in public.”

In the interview, Clinton argued she and her husband were being used as a “shiny object” to take the heat off the Trump administration

For context, her husband, and former U.S. president Bill Clinton, has been mentioned and pictured multiple times in the Epstein files.

Both Clintons have so far stated they had no knowledge at the time of Epstein’s crimes, and survivors and officials have not accused them of any wrongdoing.