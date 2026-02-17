Tyson Fury breaks silence after Joshua car crash with major news: Here's what to know

Former two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has revealed the real reason why he made a comeback to the ring while making an appearance on a podcast show on Monday, February 16.

The Gypsy King says Anthony Joshua’s car crash in Nigeria in December last year that resulted in two deaths was a “turning point” behind his big decision.

Joshua, a former heavyweight champion, was injured in the near-death crash in Nigeria in December that claimed the life of his physical training coach, Sina Ghami, and his trainer, Latif Ayodele.

Just a week later, Fury announced his comeback; however, he brushed off any plans for a potential showdown against Joshua this year but confessed how his old rival played a part in his comeback decision.

Speaking to reporters outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Fury said, “The biggest turning point in his comeback for me was the tragedy that happened with Anthony Joshua.”

Fury on when first heard the news of Joshua’s car crash, he revealed, “I was on holiday with my family in Thailand for Christmas just to get away from the rain.

“I was sick of the rain, it was depressing me, and then I heard all about the bad news that’s gone on, and I thought, ‘You know what, life is very, very short and very precious and very fragile, and anything can happen at any given moment.'"

Fury continued while revealing the real reason behind his comeback, saying, “I made my mind up there, and then I was going to come back to boxing because it’s something I love, I am passionate about, and I have always been in love with. There is no tomorrow, so that’s why I am back today.”

Fury is set to fight against Russian-born Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 at the London venue, thus ending a 15-month retirement from the ring.

Fury had announced his retirement in January this year and will now return for his first fight since being beaten by Oleksandr UsvK in December 2024.