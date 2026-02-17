Everything to know about AI Impact Summit in India

Global technology leaders, policy makers, and researchers have gathered in New Delhi this week for AI Impact Summit.

This summit positioned India at the center of debates over artificial intelligence (AI) governance, infrastructure, and growth.

When is the AI Summit taking place?

The summit will take place for five days, running from February 16 to 20. It builds upon the previous high-profile meetings in the UK, South Korea, and France. The event is happening in New Delhi, India.

Who is attending AI summit in India?

The summit is gathering prominent names of tech world. The most notable attendees are Sam Altman of OpenAI and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet. Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei and Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis will also participate. However, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will not attend due to unforeseen circumstances.

What to expect from AI Summit?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to outline the country’s strategy to become a major AI player and semiconductor Hub.

India is pushing millions to expand manufacturing chips and has already approved billions of dollars in chipmaking projects.

The summit takes place at a time when India is trying to strike a balance between two of its key priorities: foreign investment and developing indigenous AI capabilities through its AI Mission, which is a government-backed initiative.

With over a billion people and a growing digital economy, the Indian market is one of the largest untapped markets in the world for AI.

Among the major focuses is infrastructure investment, especially in AI data centers and advanced computing.

India is also labelling itself as an “AI talent factory,” showcasing its vast engineering workforce and growing network of global capability centers backed by multinational firms.

Simultaneously, questions about AI safety, governance, and equitable access are also expected to feature prominently.