Nicola Peltz shares cosy Christmas moment

Nicola Peltz looked super relaxed as she continued to ring in the festive season while enjoying time in Miami, Florida.

The 30-year-old actress, who continues to share special moments from the trip with her billionaire parents, took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a snap of herself relaxing on a sun lounger at the family's £76million estate.

For those unfamiliar, Nicola and her husband Brooklyn, 26, preferred to stay in the U.S. for Christmas celebrations rather than join the Beckhams amid the bitter family feud.

This comes after the actress confessed she 'loved being home' over the weekend, following the wrap of filming for the thriller Pretty Ugly.

As far Nicola's style, she was seen in a chic look, donning black hotpants and a loose-fitting top while enjoying a snack.

Nicola didn't caption the snap, but her husband Brooklyn showed his support by liking the post.

It also comes after Brooklyn Beckham shared a sneak peek of his Christmas spirit, spending time with the American professional player Reilly Opelka.

This follows his public fallout with his father, David, and reports that he had blocked his entire family on Instagram.