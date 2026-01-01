Pakistan, India share lists of nuclear installations, prisoners

Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi addressing weekly media briefing in Islamabad on January 1, 2026. — X@ForeignOfficePk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi on Thursday said that Pakistan and India exchanged the lists of their nuclear installations under a special agreement prohibiting them from attacking each other's nuclear facilities.

"Pakistan and India exchanged the lists of their respective nuclear installations pursuant to the agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India signed on 31st December 1988," Andarbi told during a weekly media briefing in Islamabad.

"The list of nuclear installations and facilities was officially handed over to the representative of the Indian High Commission in the Foreign Office today (Thursday). I understand that the Indian government is also sharing the list of Indian nuclear installations with our High Commission in New Delhi," he added.

The spokesperson said that both countries also exchanged the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody through diplomatic channels.

Commenting on the regional situation, the Foreign Office spokesperson expressed concern over the ongoing developments in Yemen.

He said that Islamabad emphasised that the Yemen crisis should be resolved through dialogue and diplomatic means and reiterated its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Andrabi added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during which both leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional matters.

According to the spokesperson, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various fields.

Andrabi said that Pakistan has reiterated its support for China’s position on Taiwan.

The spokesperson said that National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq represented Pakistan at the funeral prayers of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

“The speaker also conveyed condolences to the son and daughter of the late leader on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.”

The Foreign Office spokesperson stated that Pakistan has rejected Israel’s move to recognise Somaliland as an independent state, terming it a violation of international law.

Pakistan reaffirmed its full support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan remains committed to promoting peace, stability, and diplomacy at both regional and international levels.