Galaxy S26 Ultra to offer big camera upgrades for better low-light performance Samsung teaser

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, scheduled to launch on February 25, has been teased with a wider aperture than its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, to better capture photos and videos in low-light conditions.

The incredible camera improvement was conveyed in a teaser that Samsung officially shared as a video. But there is a significant issue that raises questions about the marketing: the video is purportedly enhanced with AI.

Towards the end of the video, Samsung includes a disclaimer stating that the “content” was generated with the help of AI. This admission has cast doubt on previous videos shared by the South Korean tech giant, highlighting camera improvements on the S26 Ultra, making it unclear whether those were also AI-generated or slightly enhanced.

Galaxy S26 Ultra specs

Despite this, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is reportedly packed with several noteworthy upgrades. Charging speeds are set to improve, with wired charging increasing from 45W to 60W and wireless charging from 15W to 25W. While it is still behind the 100W+ offered by some Chinese competitors, this is a thoughtful upgrade.

As for the most outstanding feature of the Galaxy S26 series, the new privacy display, it will allow the Galaxy S26 Ultra to conceal screen contents from onlookers. This innovation positions the device further ahead of its time, reminiscent of the Galaxy S9 back in 2018.

Apart from that, the AI-generated nature of the promotional is causing curiosity among enthusiasts, wondering if camera improvements would genuinely be offered as teased.

This is particularly concerning considering fans mainly expect real examples rather than AI-enhanced visuals, which may put Samsung’s marketing efforts and trust at stake.