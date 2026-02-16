iPhone 11: Oldest iPhone model still supporting iOS 26 updates and features

iPhone 11 is oldest iPhone model still supporting iOS 26 updates and features

One of the reasons Apple is well known is its commitment to keeping its devices updated with new features and security patches for many years, which is vividly evidenced by iPhone 11, launched in 2019, being the oldest iPhone model that supports iOS 26.

Another notable example is the iPhone 5S, which received the iOS 12.5.8 update in January 2026, 13 years after its initial launch. It shows that users shouldn't worry about their new iPhones becoming obsolete soon.

Which is the oldest iPhone that supports iOS 26?

Being the oldest iPhone that's compatible with iOS 26, the iPhone 11 is among the 26 iPhone variants receiving the latest iOS updates, with the most recent being iOS 26.2.1, which brought support for AirTag 2 as of January 2026.

The iPhone 11 is the oldest model receiving feature updates, but one must keep in mind that older iPhones still benefit from security patches.

It's worth noting that Apple does not have a fixed policy for software updates, but users can generally expect major iOS updates for five to seven years, with security updates lasting a decade or more, as seen with the iPhone 5S.

Most iPhone 4S models have received at least five major updates since their launch in 2011.

Other old iPhone versions that are fortunate to have received security updates in January 2026 include the iPhone 6 series, iPhone 6s series, first-gen iPhone SE, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 8 series, iPhone X, iPhone XS series, and iPhone XR.

If nothing, it shows Apple's willingness to support both new and older iPhones in the long run.