Chinese community in Britain celebrates ‘year of fire horse' with dragon parade

China is all set to welcome its new year on February 17, 2026. The Chinese community in Britain is celebrating the Lunar New Year, known as the Year of the fire horse, with renewed optimism.

The local organizers of the dragon parade in Peterborough said that the themes of freedom and success are associated with Chinese New Year, adding that the upcoming 12 months bring a hopeful chapter following challenging times of the pandemic.

Founder of the Chinese community in Peterborough, Faustina Yang, explained: “The horse has a free spirit and it runs towards freedom and success.”

Yang expressed hope that the Chinese New Year will bring a positive impact.

While discussing the festivities in Britain, she highlighted budget constraints but invited visitors to join the dragon parade and wish each other “Happy Chinese New Year”.

The Chinese community leader said they were trying to reduce gaps and build bridges, adding, “We are part of this society - we are here and we are here to stay.”

What animal is the upcoming Chinese New Year?

The upcoming year is the year of the fire horse which occurs only once in 60 years.

It symbolizes intense, energetic, and transformative energy, blending the Horse's independent spirit with the Fire element's passion.