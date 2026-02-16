Digital forensics could break Nancy Guthrie case as new video gives Sheriff hope: Here's why

The case of the missing 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie has entered into its third week, with authorities still scrambling to get a breakthrough.

The Pima County Sheriff, who is leading the search to get Nancy home, has spilled the beans in a recent interview, addressing the concerns regarding Nancy Guthrie's case.

Chris Nanos, the Sheriff of Pima County, says he is hopeful that digital forensics could pave the way to unlock new evidence and to catch her suspected abductors.

Pointing to the Google specialists in cloud-based video systems who are working hard to extract more information from security cameras at Nancy’s Arizona residence.

“Google said at first we don’t have anything, but we’re going to do our best to try to what they call “scratch,’” Nanos told the British publication the Daily Mail.

“It’s hard. It’s like scratching through layers; think of it like you have eight layers of paint on your house.

"They want to go to the sixth or seventh layer, and they have to be very delicate about it not to destroy what’s there,” Nanos added.

While clapping back at the critics, the 70-year-old sheriff said, “My officers were there for almost 20 hours, and they processed their scene, got it done, and brought in all the evidence. Then the FBI came and did their thing.”

The search for missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has entered its third week. More than 400 personnel from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, FBI, and other Arizona law enforcement agencies are working to locate her.

Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her $1 million home located outside of Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, 2026.