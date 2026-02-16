 
Geo News

Former Washington lineman Tre' Johnson passes away at 54: Here's what we know

Johnson started teaching at the Landon School in Bethesda in a post-retirement career in Maryland

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 16, 2026

Ex. NFL offensive lineman Tre’ Johnson passed away at age 54 on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

The heartbreaking news was shared by his better half in a social media post on Facebook on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Irene Johnson wrote, “It is with heavy heart that I inform you that my husband, Tre’ Johnson, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly…during a brief family trip.”

Expressing shock at the news, she added, “His four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden, extended family, friends, and I are devastated and in shock.”

However, Johnson’s cause of death has not been made public, but according to multiple media reports, he had been battling health issues before his death.

Who was Tre Johnson?

Johnson played for Washington and the Cleveland Browns during his football career.

Johnson, an offensive guard, played college football for Temple University before being picked in a draft by Washington in 1994 as a second-round pick.

Johnson had played for nine NFL seasons, with the first seven for Washington as a second-round pick and one with the Browns before coming back to Washington for 2002, that was the last year for him in the league.

Johnson started teaching at the Landon School in Bethesda in a post-retirement career in Maryland.

He is survived by his wife and his four children, Chloe, EJ, EZ and Eden.

