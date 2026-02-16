Logan Paul sells his ultra-rare 'Pikachu Card' for record $16.5m

Logan Paul has made history by selling the rare Pikachu Illustrator Pokemon card for a record $16.5 million, making it the most expensive trading card ever sold.

In one of the most highly anticipated auctions, the YouTube sensation turned WWE superstar sold his ultra-rare card, which he bought in 2021 at a private sale for $5.2 million.

The Pikachu Illustrator Pokemon card is also known as “King of Collectables” and it is extremely popular among collectors because …fewer than 40 copies are believed to exist.

The card was illustrated by one of Pikachu’s original designers, Atsuko Nishida.

It was never released in packs and was only awarded to the winners of the CoroCoro Comic Illustration contest in Japan in the late 1990s.

Paul made the sale via an online auction house Goldin offering the card to the highest bidder in the presence of a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The card has been added to the Guinness World Records for being the most expensive trading card at auction.

Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), which rates cards based on their condition, has awarded the card a top Gem Mint PSA 10 grade.

The cards are judged based on their qualities and characteristics such as gloss, edges and sharp focus.